PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is facing two attempted first-degree murder charges after the sheriff's office said he stabbed his mother and another woman on Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Steeplechase Lane in Palm Harbor just before 9 p.m. There, the sheriff's office said deputies found one woman with multiple stab wounds and learned another woman was inside the home, who was also stabbed multiple times.

The woman inside the home was identified as Cristina Lopez-Mera, 41. The other victim is not being identified under Marsy's Law. Authorities said both of the women were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Lopez-Mera's 16-year-old son. The sheriff's office said he ran from the scene but later surrendered.

The teen was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

ABC Action News is not naming the suspect because he is underage and has not been found guilty of any charges at this time.