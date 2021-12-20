Watch
1 person killed in stairwell collapse in Clearwater parking garage

Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:52:44-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Authorities in Clearwater are on the scene of a stairwell collapse in a parking garage and, according to St. Pete Fire Rescue, at least one person was killed in the incident. It happened at about 12:30 p.m.

Officials say workers were conducting some stairwell repairs when a portion of the stairwell collapsed, trapping one worker.

Fire crews have not been able to enter the scene until the four-story parking garage is deemed to be safe

Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue are at the scene on Enterprise Road, as well as an assisting unit from St. Pete Fire Rescue.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

