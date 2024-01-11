1 person flown to hospital after crash in Clearwater, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash that happened Thursday evening.

Officials said the crash happened on Belcher Road near Rainbow Drive, just north of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

Police said one person was flown to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. Other victims are being evaluated for injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area near Belcher Road during this time.

This is a Breaking News story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.