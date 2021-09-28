1 killed in St. Pete shooting; no suspects in custody

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police say a man is dead after an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported hearing shots fired.

Officers found an adult male shot at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say there is no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward by calling the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

