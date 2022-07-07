1 killed, 3 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was killed and three others suffered life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in St. Pete late on Wednesday night.

Police said all of the victims were inside the truck, which crashed just before midnight on Central Avenue at 54th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

Central Avenue was closed at 54th while police continue to investigate. It reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

