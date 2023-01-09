1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Clearwater apartment complex

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman died Sunday night, and her daughter remains hospitalized after a shooting at a Clearwater apartment complex.

Officials said Nicolshia Washington, 25, passed away at Mease Countryside Hospital. Her daughter, seven, is currently at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived at an apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving calls about the shooting around 6:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred during a confrontation inside the apartment between Washington's current boyfriend, Stacy Cross, and former boyfriend, Lavaris Delapierre, while Delapierre dropped off her daughter. Both men fired shots that ended up hitting the two victims.

Detectives said they spoke to Cross and that Delapierre has turned himself in. He was wanted on multiple charges, including felony and murder.

Officials asked anyone with information regarding Delapierre should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.