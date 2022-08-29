Watch Now
Ongoing investigation of motorcycle gang murder case leads to murder arrest

Posted at 2:35 PM, Aug 29, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — One suspect has been charged in a case involving the death of a motorcycle gang member, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

During a press conference on Monday, PCSO stated that 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky has been charged with the alleged murder of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.

Mogilevsky is in the Mongols and Paternoster was involved with the Raiders, both motorcycle gangs that share a clubhouse in Tampa. Paternoster had been accused of cooperating with the police by Mongol members.

PSCO also said that more than one gun was used to shoot Paternoster on April 27, and that Paternoster was not just killed, he was "executed." Paternoster was shot several times, including in the head.

The PSCO is still looking for more suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

