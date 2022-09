PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman died after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a highway on Sept. 10, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that the victim, 40, was walking west across US-19 at the intersection of New York Avenue when she was hit by an SUV traveling south close to 11 p.m.

She died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were unharmed.