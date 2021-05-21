Witty sign war between Zephyrhills’ businesses attracts more customers

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — It's a war of words between businesses in Zephyrhills.

"There's been a lot of good ones coming from Golden Corral. Like the one they have on there now, where they told Sonny's their smoker is hot," said Lauren Hinson.

WFTS

It's a battle of the businesses and let the best sign win.

Businesses in Zephyrhills are having a full-on sign war with witty phrases calling other businesses out. The sign showdown started between Cinema 10 and Golden Corral.

"We got called out by the Cinema 10 across the street. They just said, 'do you want to join a sign war?' And so, we ended up blasting them back with 'Get the popcorn ready,' and called them back out. Then they said, 'Do you got beef?' And it just went on from there," said Scott Tuttle, Owner of Golden Corral.

And now there are dozens of businesses that are participating, both large and small.

WFTS

WFTS

WFTS

The Owner of Golden Corral said he's seen an increase in customers in just this first week of the sign war.

"For a family-owned and operated business, and this year has been one heck of a year for restaurants in general. So, it's giving us a lot of PR, a lot of people have been coming in. We've been getting parties from it," Tuttle said.

The owner of K & K Glass said the contest comes at a time where people are in need of a pick-me-up.

"We have customers that say they come by here just to see the sign every day on their way to work. It's brought off great morale with our customers, our employees and just overall," said Michelle Knowlton, Owner K & K Glass.

And while it's all fun and games, they're playing to win.

"Scott Tuttle, I'm coming for you and Golden Corral," Knowlton said.