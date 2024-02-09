West Pasco Historical Society preserves area's rich history

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — New Port Richey is preparing to celebrate 100 years in 2024, and so much of this area's history is being preserved at the West Pasco Historical Society, located right in the heart of Sims Park.

Inside this once-original schoolhouse, you'll find exhibits highlighting the area's rich history.

There are artifacts dating back 2,000 years from Native Americans to original school desks used in their own building.

"People that come in here now that are even my age, they look back on this stuff," Bob Langford, president of the West Pasco Historical Society, said. "It's really nice to see the people react to their history. It's really all of our history. It's really a good thing to me that we preserve it."

For the past 50 years, The Historical Society has been collecting these items to make sure they're preserved for years to come.

"Being the curator, I love the artifacts that we have. Each one of the artifacts is a piece of history that tells a story, and we connect it to real people," Mario Caruso, curator of the West Pasco Historical Society, said.

New Port Richey was once considered the Hollywood of the East, and you'll find that story encapsulated here.

Meanwhile, The Society is also trying to get caught up with technology: members are on a mission to convert much of the records into digital form.

Paul Herman, a digital archivist for The Society, leads the efforts, taking photos of newspapers and other items to preserve for years to come.

"I think my most important piece is doing the digital archivist work, committing the newspapers to digital form," Herman said. "We have quite a number of high school yearbooks, and we have new photographic notes also. But I do love the history of the area."

The Historical Society has two upcoming events.

Friday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. at Sims Park, the vice president of the Historical Society will take you through the city's 100 years. The cost is $5 for non-members.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m., those dressed from the 1920s will take you through New Port Richey. The walking tour is $30.