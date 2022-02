LUTZ, Fla. — Pasco County firefighters are on the scene of a water rescue in Lutz after a person drove into a pond, according to Fire Rescue.

Officials said rescue divers are in the water attempting to get the driver out. It's happening at the intersection of SR 54 and Evergreen Lane.

SR 54 eastbound is down to one lane and officials said drivers in the area should expect delays as they conduct the rescue.