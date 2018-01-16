Wanted fugitive caught trying to evade Pasco deputies

A wanted fugitive was captured by Pasco deputies after trying to escape from a apartment building in New Port Richey.

On Jan. 12, The Pasco Warrants unit, District 1 STAR, and Marine Unit responded to the Ashton Oaks Apartments after receiving information that 28-year-old Rashad Walker was in one of the buildings.

He had felony warrants out of Orange County for 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with Great Bodily Harm.

Multiple units surrounded the apartment and began knocking at the front door.

Body cam video shows what happened next.

The man exited the apartment from the back sliding glass door and jumped to the ground from the second story.

However, several units were on the ground waiting for him and he was safely apprehended and taken to jail.