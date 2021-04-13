Tuesday is election day in Pasco County

Votes in Port Richey and New Port Richey will select new council members on Tuesday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in each city will vote for two council members each.

For Port Richey city residents, that location is Port Richey City Hall, Precinct 23, at 6333 Ridge Rd.

For New Port Richey city residents, the polling place is the New Port Richey Recreation Center for both Precincts 25 and 50, which is located at 6630 Van Buren St.

In New Port Richey, there are four candidates. Two are incumbents: Matt Murphy, 50, who is seeking his second term, and Mike Peters, 66, who was appointed by the council in November.

Murphy is the owner of the Farrell Power Company and Peters owns the Mike Peters State Farm Insurance Agency.

The challengers are Kate Connolly, 20, and Rachel Guiliani Hagenbaugh, 35. Connolly is a sales manager at One Brand Marketing and Hagenbaugh is a stay-at-home mom.

In Port Richey, there are three candidates. The incumbents are Tom Kinsella, 68, and Todd Maklary, 44. The challenger is Seth Kapp.

Kinsella is a retired sergeant from the Pasco Sheriffs Office who is the manager of security and safety at the Moffitt Cancer Center. Maklary is director of development services for Colliers International.

Both Maklary and Kinsella were first elected when they won a special election in September 2019 to fill the seats of two council members who left after the arrest of former mayor Dale Massad.

Kapp is a licensed insurance agent who has worked in restaurant and business management.

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley is predicting a voter turnout of 15 percent. Vote by mail ballots in each city have already exceeded 12 percent turnout. Corley said he would love to be wrong, with a turnout higher than his prediction. He also said voters “should know we are a phone call away at (800) 851-8754 or a click away at www.pascovotes.gov for any questions.