Troopers searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Dade City

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — FHP troopers are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dade City. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at US-301 south of Desrosier Road in Dade City. A 49-year-old woman was walking along a grassy shoulder area of the road and was hit by a car. The woman died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle left the scene leaving the woman's body partially on US-301.

Troopers did find a piece of the vehicle that they believe was involved in the crash. They believe the vehicle involved is a silver or white sedan with a broken portion of the front grill.

While investigating the crash involving the woman at about 5 a.m a Chevy pickup truck ignored commands to stop by FHP Troopers and Pasco Deputies. The driver proceeded to run over the 49-year-old victim. Pursuit of the Chevy pickup led troopers to CR-788 and SR-471 in Webster. An FHP Sargeant conducted a PIT maneuver, the technique of bumping into a vehicle, and was able to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Thomas Krummen, 23, was arrested and taken to Pasco County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of Krummen's two passengers.

Troopers continue to look for any information about the initial hit and run crash. Anyone with information is urged to call *FHP and **TIPS.

