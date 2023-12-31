Teen killed in Pasco motorcycle crash

A Land-O-Lakes teenager was killed in Pasco County on Saturday after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving, authorities said.

The 19-year-old rider was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Collier Parkway at about 8:56 p.m.

While changing lanes near the intersection of Killington Boulevard, for an unknown reason, the rider left the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Once on the shoulder, the teen struck a traffic sign and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.