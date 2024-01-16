Suspect arrested after 16-year-old critically injured in Pasco County hit-and-run: Police

A suspect was arrested after hitting a 16-year-old boy with her car and driving away last Wednesday.

The New Port Richey Police Department said a community tip led to the arrest of Myeasha Monique White, 31, on Sunday.

Police said the damage to her Kia Forte sedan was consistent with the accident.

On Jan. 10, around 10:05 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Madison Street and Illinois Avenue and found the victim lying unresponsive in the middle of the road with "traumatic injuries" to his lower body.

He was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital as a trauma alert. Witnesses reportedly told police that the sedan hit the victim before driving away.

White was charged with failure to stop/remain at the crash involving serious injury. Since the victim's condition was updated to critical, police said further charges could be pending.

Police added that the investigation is still ongoing and that they've contacted Child Protection.