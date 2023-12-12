Sunlake High School color guard team reaching new heights

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Sunlake High School color guard team isn’t just reaching new heights with its flags but also its competitive division.

They are one of only 30 teams across the country, and five in the state of Florida, to reach World Class status as they prepare to compete against the best of the best from all over the world.

This group of talented twirlers is more than just a team — they’re a sisterhood.

“My favorite part of the team is hanging out with my friends and doing what I love. I have a passion for color guard,” said co-captain Miranda Anderson.

So, it was a high school career highlight when they reached World Class status.

“It’s really hard to believe, actually. It’s crazy, like a dream,” said junior Yasmine Al-Sheleh.

Director Jessica Tinsley has had a lot of great teams, racking up dozens of trophies over the years, but this one is extra special.

“They are so hungry, and they want to understand what it means to compete at World Class, and they want to make sure they are holding themselves to that standard for the alumni that came before them,” said Tinsley. “They understand what they are doing leaves a legacy on the next group.”

This April, the team heads to Dayton, Ohio, where they will compete against other World Class schools from around the globe.

“It’s very unique. I never had an experience like that before. We all have something to bring to the color guard community, and it’s very special to see those different cultures out there,” said Anderson.

However, getting to Ohio isn’t easy. They are in the process of raising $19,000 to pay for all the travel expenses.

“So what we are looking for is some donations, from businesses or individuals, any donation is incredibly helpful,” said Tinsley.

The students say they can’t wait to represent Pasco County on the world stage.

“Before we go on, we have our little circle-up rituals to calm our nerves, breathe in, breathe out, just to calm us down so we are ready to perform in front of that huge audience,” said senior Katie Phipps.

“We have some pretty big tosses, pretty cool twirls. We really try to express our art through color guard,” said Anderson.

Tinsley said the goal is to make it to finals, but no matter what, they’ll put on a show that will make all of Tampa Bay proud.

“We want to make sure we are driving the students to just be their best, perform their best, have their best run-throughs. Everything else is just really a cherry on top, so it’s really about the experience and the journey,” said Tinsley.

For more information on how to support the team, go here.