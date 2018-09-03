Student arrested for shooting multiple people with a pellet gun

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested J.W. Mitchell High School student for shooting a pellet gun and striking three people. The 17-year-old boy is charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for three separate incidents.

The Sheriff's Office reports the teen used a gas-powered pistol that fired BB pellets in Sunday afternoon in the Pasco County area.

Authorities say the teen shot at random in and struck three people on Trouble Creek, Dahlia Avenue and Madison Avenue.

The teen is also being charged by New Port Richey Police with shooting two other people.

One of the people shot, Coltin Connolly, was outside setting up a lemonade stand when he was shot.

“I don’t know what was going through their mind like how did they think that was fun or whatever they were doing because like putting other people in pain that’s just not ok,” said Connolly.

We also know that he is being charge with attempted homicide for shooting at a bicyclist in New Port Richey.

The teen could also have additional charges with Pasco Sheriff's office for shooting at parked cars with the pellet gun.

The teen is being held in the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.