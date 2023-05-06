Watch Now
Shooting at a Zephyrhills 7-eleven

Posted at 6:24 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:28:15-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Zephyrhills Police responded to a shooting at a 7-Eleven store located at 38544 5th Ave. on Saturday.

According to investigators, a verbal altercation between four individuals turned physical, and two individuals brandished firearms and exchanged gunfire.

Three individuals were shot and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to police.

Of the three victims, two are reported to be in critical condition, while the third is listed in stable condition.

Police have said that this was an isolated incident and there is no existing threat to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

