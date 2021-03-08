Sex offender arrested after living more than 20 years under alias in Pasco County

A sex offender absconded in 1999 in Idaho was arrested more than 20 years later after officials found him living in Pasco County.

On Friday, US Marshals from Tampa, Florida Caribbean Fugitive Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Dixie County Sheriff's Office coordinated together to apprehend Idaho's longest absconded sex offender.

Phillip Jenison, 75, was wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender after absconding from Idaho in 1999. Jenison was convicted for Molestation in 1995 and required by law to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

US Marshals in Tampa were able to determine that Jenison had been in Pasco County since at least 2000. He had also been living under the alias Philip Kane., they said.

US Marshals subsequently tracked Jenison to an address located in Dixie County Florida where he was taken into custody. Jenison was transported to the Dixie County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Idaho.

"The U.S Marshals Service remains relentless in its pursuit of sex offenders who attempt to evade justice for the crimes they commit against children," U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida said.

Jenison will also be facing new charges for Failure To Register in Pasco and Dixie County.