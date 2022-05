PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue said southbound I-75 is shut down at Lake Iola due to a serious crash involving a semi.

At least one person is listed as a trauma alert, and a medical chopper is inbound.

Fire Rescue said there are also delays northbound due to onlookers.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Story developing, refresh for updates.