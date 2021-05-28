Saint Leo University to offer the country's first four-year degree in veterans' studies

DADE CITY, Fla. — Beginning this fall, Saint Leo University, based in Dade City, will offer a bachelor's degree in veterans' studies.

The program starts with a foundational course, looking at who veterans are, what it's like to serve and become part of the culture of the military, then transition back into society.

The university says the program is designed to study the distinctive lives and cultures formed by military service and retirement from service, a diverse part of American culture that military services professor Dr. Ernest McClees Jr. says has been given very shallow stereotypes.

The program's creators say the first of its kind veterans' studies degree will prepare students to work for non-profits, businesses, counseling or teaching services, and in government positions that will help veterans and their families.

"By having that greater insight, we’re going to be able to have better interactions and provide better services to veterans," said Dr. Karen Hannel, associate professor at Saint Leo University.

For more information on Saint Leo University's veterans' services program click here.