PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has closed Chancey Road between 6th Avenue and Copeland Drive after a hole formed.

Police said the affected area is a 6-foot wide by 4-foot deep hole in the middle of Chancey Rd. Signs along the road are directing drivers to alternate routes.

The county has called a geotechnical team to determine the stability of the roadway. The area will be moniter and updates will be provided as necessary.