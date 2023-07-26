Retired pastor accused of exposing himself to 9-year-old at Wesley Chapel pool

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A retired Temple Terrace pastor is accused of exposing himself two days in a row while at a community pool in Wesley Chapel last week

Allen Farabee, 76, is accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl multiple times while swimming in the pool on July 21. According to an arrest report, Farabee was seen on surveillance video following the victim while in the pool and watching her "intently."

It happened at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse, according to the report, which said the victim was at the pool with her family.

In the report, a deputy with the sheriff's office wrote the victim reported seeing Farabee's genitals "approximately" five times and said she was uncomfortable with him constantly staring at her.

The report said Farabee, wearing goggles, would go underwater at the same time as the victim while he faced her.

In an interview at his home, Farabee initially denied exposing himself but later admitted to being an "exhibitionist" and said his genitals were exposed multiple times while at the pool, according to the report.

The report said Farabee was arrested under a different case the day before for exposing himself at the same pool.

Farabee is charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16 for the July 21 incident and exposure of sexual organs for the July 20 incident. His bond was set at $20,000.

The sheriff's office said if anyone has any additional information or feels that they are a victim, they should report it. Authorities noted there have been no allegations of Farabee touching or engaging in sexual acts with any victims.