Person dies after hit-and-run in parking lot of Pasco's Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after being run over in a Pasco County parking lot.

It happened Monday afternoon when an adult was run over by an SUV in the parking lot of Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa in the Venezia Ct. area of Land O' Lakes, deputies said. The driver of the newer model black Jeep Wrangler fled the scene after hitting the person.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on the identity of the person who was killed.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or online HERE.