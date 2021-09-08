Watch
Pasco Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying body

Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 08, 2021
DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the body of a man found in Dade City on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the man was found in the McJunkin Road and Lake Lola Road area. Authorities did not say what his cause of death was.

The man is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and he wore Adidas shoes, a white and black Adidas shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office said he had several tattoos on his arms, chest and ribs. He also had a lion head ring on his left hand and a gold ring on his right ear.

Chest tattoo

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21-031964.

