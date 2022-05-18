Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Dade City shooting

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 4:03 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:03:40-04

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a shooting left one man dead and two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were sent to the area of Johns Road in Dade City around 1 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found the three victims. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the individuals knew one another and were involved in an argument when shots were fired.

The deceased victim has yet to be identified and the condition of the two injured hasn't been disclosed.

The sheriff's office is expected to hold a press conference on the matter at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!