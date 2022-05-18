Pasco Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Dade City shooting

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a shooting left one man dead and two people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were sent to the area of Johns Road in Dade City around 1 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found the three victims. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the individuals knew one another and were involved in an argument when shots were fired.

The deceased victim has yet to be identified and the condition of the two injured hasn't been disclosed.

The sheriff's office is expected to hold a press conference on the matter at 5:30 p.m.