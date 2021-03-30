Pasco Schools will not offer online learning for 2021-2022 school year, superintendent says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools will not offer online learning next school year and expect normal operations to resume in the fall, Superintendent Kurt Browning announced in a Youtube video.

"Based on recent positive trends and initial guidance from the state, the district will not offer the mySchool online option next school year," Browning said.

Browning said COVID-19 cases among students and staff have decreased dramatically since January, and he added that the district has been "aggressive" in making the vaccine available for employees.

Teachers are expected to return back to their normal workplace and schedule for the new year.

"I want to make it clear that unless you qualify for an ADA accommodation for the 2021-2022 school year, we expect you to return to your normal work schedule and workplace effective June 1, 2021," Browning said.

Browning said mySchool was always intended as a temporary option and that, despite "best efforts," many students are not succeeding academically online and would benefit by returning to in-person learning.

The school district will continue to offer Pasco eSchool as it has for years.

According to the district's website, a definite decision about masks has not been made at this time.

No final decision has been made regarding masks. At this time, the county still has a mask order in place, and that could change in the coming months. However, at this time we cannot say with any certainty whether masks will be required or optional, or some other status.

