Pasco County's Human Resources Department hosting job fair in Lake O' Lakes

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 11, 2021
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County's Human Resources Department is hosting a job fair with on-the-spot interviews on Tuesday, June 15 in Land O' Lakes.

The county encourages job seekers to come dressed to impress with several copies of their resume.

The job fair will take place at the Pasco County Utilities Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O' Lakes, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county says the following career opportunities will be available.

  • Bus Drivers
  • 911 Call Takers
  • Utility Workers
  • Surveyors
  • Parks (Various jobs)
  • Civil Engineers
  • Engineering Techs
  • Water Distribution Techs
