Pasco County shooting under investigation

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is investigating a shooting on Saturday at around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Shady Hills Rd. and Gifford Ln. in Shady Hills.

PSO is currently investigating a reported shooting which occurred on May 6 around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Shady Hills Rd. and Gifford Ln. in Shady Hills. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nMyths9Dof — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 6, 2023

According to preliminary information, an individual in a black SUV appears to have fired a shot at a vehicle passing in the opposite direction, causing minor injuries to the other vehicle's driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online; CLICK HERE.