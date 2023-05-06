Watch Now
Pasco County shooting under investigation

Posted at 5:38 PM, May 06, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) is investigating a shooting on Saturday at around 5:50 a.m. near the intersection of Shady Hills Rd. and Gifford Ln. in Shady Hills.

According to preliminary information, an individual in a black SUV appears to have fired a shot at a vehicle passing in the opposite direction, causing minor injuries to the other vehicle's driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online; CLICK HERE.

