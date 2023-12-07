Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County Sheriff's Office working to return clothing from dry cleaning company under investigation

The company, $1.99 Cleaners in Land O' Lakes, is under investigation
dry cleaners.png
WFTS
dry cleaners.png
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 16:54:11-05

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is hoping to return clothing items to their owners as they investigate a dry cleaning company in Land O' Lakes.

In November, dozens of people said a local dry cleaners company, $1.99 Cleaners, was holding onto their clothes. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the business shut down unexpectedly with the customers' clothes still inside.

pcso cleaners.png

Now, PCSO put a sign up on the building asking owners to submit a form if they believe they have unclaimed items still inside the building so they can be returned.

Officials said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.