Pasco County Sheriff's Office working to return clothing from dry cleaning company under investigation

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is hoping to return clothing items to their owners as they investigate a dry cleaning company in Land O' Lakes.

In November, dozens of people said a local dry cleaners company, $1.99 Cleaners, was holding onto their clothes. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the business shut down unexpectedly with the customers' clothes still inside.

Now, PCSO put a sign up on the building asking owners to submit a form if they believe they have unclaimed items still inside the building so they can be returned.

Officials said the investigation is still active and ongoing.