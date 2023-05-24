Pasco County Public Transportation announces discounted summer bus pass for students

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Public Transportation announced Pasco County students can ride GoPasco buses for a special rate all summer starting June 1.
GoPasco said students can purchase the "Summer Haul Pass" for $20, which will provide them with unlimited bus rides from June 1 to Aug. 31. The pass is available to all students within Pasco County.
Passes can be purchased at various locations throughout Pasco County. A student ID is needed to purchase a pass.
Summer Haul Pass purchase locations:
- GoPasco Administrative Office
- 8620 Galen Wilson Boulevard, New Port Richey
- Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller
- East/West Pasco Government Centers
- Pasco Hernando State College Campus Bookstores
- New Port Richey, Dade City & Wesley Chapel Campuses
- County Libraries
- Various Locations
