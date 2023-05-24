Watch Now
Pasco County Public Transportation announces discounted summer bus pass for students

Posted at 1:13 PM, May 24, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Public Transportation announced Pasco County students can ride GoPasco buses for a special rate all summer starting June 1.

GoPasco said students can purchase the "Summer Haul Pass" for $20, which will provide them with unlimited bus rides from June 1 to Aug. 31. The pass is available to all students within Pasco County.

Passes can be purchased at various locations throughout Pasco County. A student ID is needed to purchase a pass.

Summer Haul Pass purchase locations:

  • GoPasco Administrative Office
    • 8620 Galen Wilson Boulevard, New Port Richey
  • Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller
    • East/West Pasco Government Centers
  • Pasco Hernando State College Campus Bookstores
    • New Port Richey, Dade City & Wesley Chapel Campuses
  • County Libraries
    • Various Locations
