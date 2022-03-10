Pasco County non-profit giving students pick of free prom attire

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA. — A Pasco County non-profit is giving high school students the chance to pick out prom attire for free.

Marjorie's Hope hosted The Cinderella Project/Prince Charming at Wendell Krinn High School in New Port Richey. Starting on Wednesday afternoon, students could pick out prom attire near the school's gymnasium.

"My favorite are the parents who have never seen their kid in a gown or a suit and just when they tear up, we tear up. It's great. I love it," said Debi Shackowsky, Founder of Marjorie's Hope.

Students may shop for gowns, shoes, jewelry, and suits.

Emily Moreno picked out a dress for the military ball for ROTC.

"I was really worried about finding a long dress that would fit the military ball requirements, but coming here, they had the perfect stuff that I needed," she said.

"Thank you so much. It helps a lot," she added.

Debi Shackowsky, the founder of Marjorie's Hope, said they could still use donations. They needed women's gowns (size 16 to 24) and pantsuits that fit high school students. They could also use women's shoes sizes 10 to 12.

Students must attend school in Pasco or Hernando County. All students need is their student number to get the clothing for free.

Students may shop on select dates. It will stay open until April 30th. For more information on exact dates and times visit Marjorie's Hope on Facebook.