ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A man was arrested in Pasco County after he reportedly punched a puppy in the face because he says it 'nipped at him'.

Pasco County Sheriff's says that Kendall Baker Jr., 29, punched the puppy in the face an unknown number of times causing the puppy to sneeze and cough blood.The injury caused the puppy to have a disfigured snout due to a possible broken nose.

After he was arrested, Baker told deputies that the puppy nipped at him which he has a "zero tolerance for."

Baker also reportedly told deputies that he suffers from bipolar episodes and claims he had a "blackout" episode. He does not know how many times he struck the puppy or how long the abuse continued.

Baker was charged with felony animal cruelty and was placed under a $5,000 bond.