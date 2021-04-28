Pasco County deputies searching for 11-year-old runaway girl

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 11-year-old runaway.

Deputies said they are looking for Bailey Palm. She was last seen near the 17900 block of Normandeau Street in Spring Hill around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as 5'3, around 115 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white hoodie with blue lettering, blue jeans and white flip-flops.

If anyone has any information, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.

