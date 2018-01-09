Pasco Co. deputies on scene of large gas leak in New Port Richey neighborhood, evacuations underway

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco deputies and Pasco County Fire Rescue have evacuated part of a Pasco County neighborhood due to a large residential gas leak.

According to PCSO, the surrounding area near Trident Terrace and Porpoise Place in the Gulf Harbors community in New Port Richey has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The gas leak reportedly started from a large residential tank.

ABC Action News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.