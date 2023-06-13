Pasco County business owner said thieves stole trailer with homemade items inside

LUTZ, Fla. — A small business owner is devastated after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of homemade merchandise inside a trailer.

Mary Whitworth said thieves stole her trailer behind several businesses on Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft that happened on Thursday, June 8, around 5:50 a.m.

Whitworth owns FAST Aerial and In the Sand Golf. She sells personalized items made from aerial photos of sand traps on golf courses around Florida.

She said many of her store's homemade items were inside the trailer.

"I’ve been using the trailer for years and years. There was a lot of merchandise in it, a lot of display things I made, homemade all the items in it were homemade. We made them here in my shop," said Mary Whitworth, owner of In the Sand Golf.

Whitworth shared a photo of the trailer stolen by thieves. She said the trailer has the words "Troop 68" on it since she was once a scout leader. The trailer also has a bunch of stickers on it.

She also said the thieves were in a truck with the words "disaster relief" written on the back of the truck.

She hopes someone can identify the truck or individuals.

"You can read, "disaster relief" in big letters. You can read, "disaster relief." I can’t tell what the next word is and then it has bullet points of what they do, and underneath the bullet points is a phone number, but we can’t read it," said Whitworth.

Whitworth said she wishes she put a wheel lock on her trailer to prevent it from being stolen.

"It sickens me to see someone do that, but now I know what not to do and they just took a bolt cutters and they just cut the lock right off," said Whitworth.

"They need to understand the hurt they caused people when they do that."

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.