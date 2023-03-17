Pasco authorities ask for help identifying human bones found in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public identifying human bones found in a wooded area in Hudson on March 13.

Authorities said the remains were found in a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ideal Lane.

The sheriff's office said the bones appear to be that of an adult man. The unidentified man had a previous fracture to his lower left leg and the left side of his head near his eye.

The previous injuries appear to have happened earlier in life and don't appear to be related to his death, authorities said.

Also recovered with the remains were a collared shirt, Sean Jean brand jeans with a size 36 waist, Adidas shorts and plaid boxer shorts. Red and white Nikes, size 10.5, were also found.

The cause of the man's death has not been determined.

If you have any information on this man’s identity, please call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-207-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.