Non-profits helping those in need during the cold snap in Tampa Bay

"This is going to be their hot meal and soup. This is their chicken, their potato," said Michelle McKay, of Meals on Wheels of East Pasco County.

It's a little warmth for a cold night to come.

"Hello Miss Barbara-- how are you? C'mon down. It's raining," McKay said to an elderly neighbor.

She delivers Meals on Wheels in East Pasco County on Wednesdays as a volunteer.

The hot meals are extra appreciated during unusually chilly Florida weather like this week.

"Oh! The 40 degrees is not for us!" said McKay.

Neither are the low 30's and upper 40's, but that's what Pasco County neighbors are up against for the next few nights.

The cold temps are prompting non-profits like Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills to put people like James Gordon in warm hotel rooms.

"I would be in a shed on an air mattress," said Gordon. "Oh, it's a blessing. I don't have to worry about being cold. I can get a shower. I can be clean."

'Restored Hope,' a Dade City ministry is offering donated sleeping bags, warm clothes and shoes to families and the elderly. They've been inundated with phone calls for help.

"We're talking from now until Saturday-- that's the longest stretch since we've been doing this," said Kathy Hunt, Outreach Director of 'Restored Hope.'

It's a little warmth for those who need it to get by.