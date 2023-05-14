Mobile home resident in Pasco County found dead with multiple stab wounds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a homicide at the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park in Dade City.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her residence in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident was reported to the authorities by an individual at around 12:15 a.m.

The sheriff's office stated that a man was taken into custody concerning the woman's death.

The suspect and victim are reportedly known to each other.

The suspect's identity and potential charges have not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

However, the sheriff's office has assured the public that their safety is not threatened.

As this is a developing story, further updates will be provided.