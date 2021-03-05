Missing Child Alert canceled for teen last seen in New Port Richey

UPDATE — New Port Richey Police say the teenager is safe.

---------------

ORIGINAL STORY — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a Pasco County teenager.

Cody Almengor-Gatica, a 15-year-old white male, is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

FDLE

He was last seen in the area of the 7300 block of Brightwaters Court in New Port Richey, Florida and at the time was wearing a white hoodie jacket and gray jean shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.