Menu

Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

Missing Child Alert canceled for teen last seen in New Port Richey

items.[0].videoTitle
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a Pasco County teenager.
missing child alert NPR.jpg
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 06:58:34-05

UPDATE — New Port Richey Police say the teenager is safe.

---------------

ORIGINAL STORY — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a Pasco County teenager.

Cody Almengor-Gatica, a 15-year-old white male, is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

missing child alert.jpg

He was last seen in the area of the 7300 block of Brightwaters Court in New Port Richey, Florida and at the time was wearing a white hoodie jacket and gray jean shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin