Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

Masks to be optional in Pasco County Schools after this school year

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Kid_wearing_face_mask
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 14:23:56-04

Masks will be optional in Pasco County schools after this school year, the district announced Monday.

Starting at the end of the day on May 28, which is the last day for teachers, face coverings will be opetional.

The “mask optional” change will affect high school graduations that occur after May 28. The district says it will encourage graduates and their guests to bring a mask, as it is likely that crowds will gather at concession stands prior to the ceremony. All but one of the graduations held after May 28 will be held outdoors in stadiums.

The “masks optional” approach also will affect the Extended School Year (summer school), which starts Monday, June 7.

"Though it is impossible to predict what course the pandemic will take in the coming months, Pasco County Schools is fully expecting the “masks optional” approach to carry over into the 2021-2022 school year," the district said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.