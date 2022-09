NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man was fatally shot after he entered the woods in New Port Richey on Sunday, according to Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO stated that a preliminary investigation found that the victim was walking near State Road 52 and Colony Road when he decided to enter the woods. Shortly after, an unknown person shot and killed the victim.

One eastbound lane on State Road 52 is currently blocked.

This investigation is ongoing.