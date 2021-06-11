Land O' Lakes recreation center ready for summer activities

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Land O' Lakes Recreation Center is home to 18 ball fields, a skate park, gym, swimming pool, dog park, pet cemetery and a whole lot of family memories.

It's hard to miss if you're in the area. It's often an active spot in the community for both kids and adults.

The programs are opening back up and summer is expected to be an exciting time for staff.

"So, I think both the mental and physical health that you get by recreating became extremely apparent. So this summer, you know, now that we're sort of heading out of that, I think that you know, we're programming is back to open, our facilities are having the opportunities to be both inside and outside," Robert Mahler, Parks and Recreation Superintendent says. "The leagues, classes, activities, special events, they're all coming back. So it's an opportunity for everybody sort of get back to the norm. You know, we're excited to have people back in the facilities."

This summer they'll host dozens of kids for camp, which is now full.

However, the activities at the Recreation Complex are ongoing. You can read more about those by clicking here.