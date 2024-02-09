Heros Subs pays it forward in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey sub shop opened right before the pandemic but quickly saw community support.

We first met John Beebe and his family right after they opened. Heros Subs started feeding healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Since day one, their goal has been to help our local heroes, first responders and 911 operators on duty.

They have a pay-it-forward type of program where you can buy those heroes a meal. Since the pandemic and the growth of downtown, they've been succeeding.

"We have our ups and downs, but we have a good business community downtown. And we have a lot of good followers in our network that we have developed and earned a reputation through fresh subs," said Beebe.

Every year on Sept. 11, Beebe and volunteers deliver platters of sandwiches to our local heroes all across Pasco County, thanks to donations from customers and fellow business owners in New Port Richey.

You can find out more about their mission and how you can help give back by clicking here.