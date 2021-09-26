'Heavily' decomposed body found in Port Richey, sheriff's office says

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found a decomposed body Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said the remains were found in the Richwood Lane area of Port Richey. Officials said while the remains are heavily decomposed, it appears to be a woman.

Identification and the cause of death are both pending determination from the Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office also clarified the remains found are not associated with Brian Laundrie or the ongoing FBI investigation into the Gabby Petito case.