Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

'Heavily' decomposed body found in Port Richey, sheriff's office says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Crime Scene Tape generic.png
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 12:09:01-04

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found a decomposed body Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said the remains were found in the Richwood Lane area of Port Richey. Officials said while the remains are heavily decomposed, it appears to be a woman.

Identification and the cause of death are both pending determination from the Medical Examiner's Office.

The sheriff's office also clarified the remains found are not associated with Brian Laundrie or the ongoing FBI investigation into the Gabby Petito case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!