Friendships, community a point of pride for New Port Richey cupcake shop

Mmmm Delicious Cupcakes is a local, family-owned business that started as a cottage business.

Jennifer Franks and her family love to cook together.

"I just have always loved cooking and baking. I was in the kitchen with my mom, and we were from Louisiana, and so you do a lot of cooking, a lot of fun stuff there," said Franks. "You'll see Mardi Gras in our store. We do celebrate those kinds of things."

Today, she owns a local store in New Port Richey.

Cake sickles and edible cookie dough are some of their new products.

"So we started a cupcake shop, and that was 14 years ago," Franks said. "We are constantly evolving and constantly coming up with new products and doing different things."

Their wedding cake and king cake cupcakes are some of their most popular.

For Franks, it's the friendships she's made in this business that mean the most.

"So it's just the friendships that are important to me and making people happy," said Franks.