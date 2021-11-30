Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County 17-year-old

HUDSON, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 17-year-old last seen in Hudson on Monday.

Bella Sarka was last seen in the 12000 block of Pony Ln. at 6 p.m. She is 5’0”, approx. 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sarka was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black sandals. She also has a black nose ring on her right nostril.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or call 911.