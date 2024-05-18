FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in Pasco County on Friday after slamming into a van, authorities said.

The Oldsmobile van, driven by a 40-year-old Hudson man, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41 at about 10:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old Spring Hill man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at a private driveway just north of Five Palms Lane, the van turned left and into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist hit the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.



