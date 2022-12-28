FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) opened an investigation after a Pasco County deputy shot a suspect on Wednesday.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that deputies were searching for a stolen vehicle near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey. Around 2:20 a.m., they encountered a man in possession of the stolen vehicle.

According to deputies, the suspect then fled and shot his gun at them while doing so. A deputy returned fire and hit the suspect, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The deputies were uninjured.

The suspect is in custody, and PCSO said there are multiple charges pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.